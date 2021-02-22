Azerbaijan boosts oil, oil products export to Georgia

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of exports of oil and oil products to Georgia by 10,600 tons in January 2021, Azertag has reported.

In January, Georgia imported 10,800 tons of oil and oil products worth $4.7 million from Azerbaijan.

In the meantime, Georgia’s natural gas imports from Azerbaijan in January decreased by 27 percent, compared to the same month of 2020.

Thus, Georgia imported 202,500 cubic meters of natural gas worth $32.5 million from Azerbaijan during the first month of the year.

The country exported 151.7 million kWh of electricity to Georgia in January, thus being the largest electricity supplier of Georgia.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia resulted to $28.7 million in January. Out of the total turnover, export amounted to $23.1 million, while import to $5.5 million. Additionally, in the first month of the year, Azerbaijan was Georgia's main export partner. Meanwhile, in terms of foreign trade turnover in January, Azerbaijan was Georgia's third-largest trading partner, following China and Turkey.

Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest electricity, bitumen and diesel fuel supplier in 2020, with a total trade turnover between the two countries amounting to $536.2 million.