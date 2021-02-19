Azerbaijan to export 88,232 tons of apples to Russia in 2021

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of apples to be exported from Azerbaijan to Russia in 2021 will amount to 88,232 tons, according to forecasts of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, local media has reported.

Thirty-seven local enterprises will be allowed to export apples to Russia as a result of the negotiations held between the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency and Russia’s agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor.

The last round of negotiations was held between the delegation from Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency and Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision held a videoconference meeting on February 16.

Some 67 Azerbaijani enterprises exported 66,924 tons of apple products to Russia in 2020.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is a major supplier of fruits and vegetables to Russia.

Rosselkhoznadzor banned the import of Azerbaijani tomatoes and apples on December 10, citing the necessity to “prevent the import and spread” of pesticides to Russia. So far, Russia has lifted the ban on imports of 51 tomato producers and 37 apple producers operating in Azerbaijan.