Iran-Azerbaijan railway lines and border opportunities should be activated - Zarif

By Trend





The railway lines and border opportunities between Iran and Azerbaijan should be activated, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, Trend reports citing East Azerbaijan Province Governor Office’s website.

He made the remark in a meeting with the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan Province (northwestern Iran), Mohammad Reza Pourmohammadi in Tabriz city.

The minister said that the relevant institutions and the private sector must make serious efforts to seize the opportunity in Iranian-Azerbaijani relations, and the Iranian Foreign Ministry is ready to cooperate in this area.

"The East Azerbaijan Province and Tabriz city play a major role in the development of trade and economic relations with neighboring countries," he added.

Zarif noted that he had recently visited the countries of the region and got acquainted with the Jolfa border.

According to him, the activation of potential opportunities, including railway and border opportunities, will create conditions for Iran's active participation in international corridors and regional markets.

During the meeting, the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Mohammad Reza Pourmohammadi also said that the launch of the Khudafarin border terminal and the re-operation of the Jolfa-Nakhchivan railway line will increase economic and trade relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

"Especially, the re-operation of the Jolfa-Nakhchivan railway line is necessary for Iran's access to neighboring countries and the Eurasian market. In this regard, the relevant agencies of the East Azerbaijan Province have prepared a plan on economic grounds," the governor said.

He emphasized that Iran is ready to participate an active part in the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan.

As reported, a committee has been set up in Iran to develop trade relations with Azerbaijan, and the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Mohammad Reza Pourmohammadi has been appointed the first chairman of the committee.