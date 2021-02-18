Economy Minister: Steps to fight shadow economy to continue

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Steps to fight shadow economy and to ensure a fair competitive environment will be continued, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page on February 17.

The minister stated that the country shall continue tax policy that promotes business activity and aimed at achieving strategic goals of the national economy.

Moreover, Jabbarov added that the fiscal results of 2020 are the best indicators of success of this policy.

Earlier, the minister underlined that the stake of the tax system in economic regulation has significantly increased. He added that the State Tax Service is a reliable partner for honest taxpayers and plays an important role in shaping a competitive business environment in addition to performing fiscal duties.