Industrial enterprises of Russian Kirov region showing interest in Azerbaijani market

By Trend





Russia’s Trade Mission in Azerbaijan, will hold a webinar on export to Azerbaijan on February 18, 2021, together with the Industrial Policy Ministry (Russian Kirov Region), within the ‘International Cooperation and Export’ project, Trend reports referring to a source in the mission.

"During the webinar, employees of the trade mission and the representative office of the Russian Export Center in Azerbaijan, united in the Export Support Group, will speak about the prospects for the interaction of industrial enterprises of the Kirov region with partners in Azerbaijan," the source said.

According to the source, the region’s enterprises will receive up-to-date information on the possibilities of cooperation with Azerbaijan, promising directions for increasing exports.

The Russian companies such as Liton (producing packages for dairy products), ‘Vakhrushi-Litobuv’ (safety shoes and overalls), ‘Vesna’ (educational games), ‘Orbita’ (cosmetic products and toothpaste), ‘MITO’ (fluor plastic protection of technological equipment), ‘DimAl’ (lifting electromagnets and grabs), ‘Avitek’ (driver's seats, hand winches, rescue installations) are expected to participate in the webinar.

During the 12 months of 2020, the indicator in the manufacturing industry of the Kirov region amounted to 100.6 percent. The volume of shipped goods of own production, work performed, and services for the main types of manufacturing industries from January to December 2020 showed a positive trend: 105.7 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

As Ruslan Mirsayapov, trade representative of Russia in Azerbaijan, noted, the intensification of cooperation between the countries will allow the enterprises of the Kirov region to increase the volume of shipments and increase profits, as well as diversify the supply channels of manufactured products.