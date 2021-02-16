SMEs to take important position in formation of Azerbaijan’s GDP – minister

By Trend





The business environment will be further improved in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports on Feb. 15.

“The measures will be taken for small and medium-sized enterprises to take an important position in the formation of the country's GDP, as well as to encourage participation in public procurement and transparency in relation to business,” Jabbarov added.

Earlier, Jabbarov said that the active participation of banks in financing the real sector is a priority and small and medium-sized enterprises will be more widely involved in state orders.