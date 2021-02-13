Azerbaijani minister announces economic development priorities for 2021

By Trend





Business entities in Azerbaijan received financial support in the amount of 358 million manat ($210.6 million) and soft loans worth 115 million manat ($67.6 million) were issued in 2020, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the ‘Tax system in the post-pandemic period’ conference, Trend reports on Feb.12.

"Elimination of the COVID-19 pandemic consequences, restoration of economic activity, return of small and medium-sized business enterprises to the vigorous activity will be the main priorities for us this year," Jabbarov said.

The conference was also attended by acting Head of the State Tax Service Orkhan Nazarli, MPs, experts and entrepreneurs.