Russian Rostselmash plans to launch production of agricultural machinery in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Russian Rostselmash Combine Plant LLC is discussing with the Azerbaijani side the possibility of joint production of agricultural machinery, Deputy Governor of Russian Rostov region Igor Sorokin said, Trend reports.

According to Sorokin, in 2021, it’s planned to produce an experimental batch of machines (combines) in Azerbaijan, the volume of which may in the future reach 100 units per year.

Plans to launch an assembly plant in Azerbaijan were announced back in 2019 by General Director of Rostselmash Valery Maltsev.

According to Maltsev, it was assumed that a project with a production volume of 40-50 vehicles per year would be launched in 2020.

Moreover, Igor Sorokin noted that thanks to the creation of a joint venture in the city of Chirchik (Uzbekistan) and the successful transfer of technologies, it became possible to organize the production of high-tech agricultural machinery on its territory.

In 2020, Rostselmash increased its exports by more than 30 percent, Rostov’s deputy governor added.

In November 2019, at the Russian-Azerbaijani forum, Rostselmash and Azermash, an agreement of intent were signed to create an assembly plant for combines of Nova brand in Azerbaijan.

Rostselmash is a group of companies that includes 13 enterprises located at 11 production sites in 5 countries. The product line of the group includes more than 150 models and modifications of 24 types of equipment, including grain and forage harvesters, tractors, sprayers, forage harvesting, and grain processing equipment.