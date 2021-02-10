Azerbaijan, Slovakia eye cooperation in trade, business

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Charge d'Affaires of Slovakia Milan Lajcak Azerbaijan have discussed expansion of bilateral trade, increase of investment initiatives and development of small and medium-sized businesses between the two countries, Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page on February 9.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $28.4 million in 2020. Of the total turnover, export of Azerbaijani products to Slovakia amounted to $44,250, while import to $28.4 million.

Earlier, Jabbarov announced that Azerbaijan has set the goal to double non-oil exports by 2025. In addition, he stated that national priorities for socio-economic development in a 2030 perspective links new progress directions. Economic growth will be a solid base for further reinforcing of Azerbaijan in the strategic period of the restoration of country's territorial integrity, according to Minister Jabbarov.