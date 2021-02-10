Nominal salaries of hired workers up by 11.4 pct in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the average monthly salary of hired workers by 11.4 percent year-year-on in 2020, bringing the figure to AZN 707.3 ($416), the State Statistics Committee reported on February 9.

During 2020, the average monthly nominal salary was higher in the mining industry, financial and insurance activity, professional, scientific and technical activity, information and communication, and in transport and storage facilities.

As of January 1, the number of people employed in economy increased by 45,200 people or 2.7 percent, compared to 2019, amounting to 1.6 million people.

Out of the total number of employed, 910,800 work in the public sector and 781,000 in the private sector.

Some 19.6 percent are employed in education, 18.5 percent in trade and repair of transport means, 12.9 percent in industry, 8.3 percent in health care and social services for the population, 7.8 percent in construction, 6.6 percent in public administration and defence, social security, 4.5 percent in transport and warehousing, 3.6 percent in agriculture, forestry and fishing, 3.5 percent in professional, scientific and technical activities, 1.7 percent in financial and insurance activities and 13 percent in other economic sectors.