Number of Azerbaijan's active taxpayers up by 24 pct in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan increased by over 24 percent, exceeding 616,000 people in 2020, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter page on February 4.

The number of active VAT payers also increased by over 17 percent last year.

Earlier, Mikayilov said that the volume of non-oil taxes collected hit record AZN 5.6 billion ($3.2bn) and the share of non-oil taxes in total tax revenue reached 76 percent in 2020. The share of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan’s GDP exceeds 70 percent.

The minister earlier announced that Azerbaijan has set the goal to double non-oil exports by 2025.