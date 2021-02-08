Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

By Trend





The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $58.91 per barrel last week (from Feb. 1 through Feb. 5), which increased by $2.69 (4.8 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Feb. 8.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $60.51 per barrel, while the minimum - $56.68.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $58.27 per barrel last week, up $2.71 (4.9 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $59.89 per barrel, while the minimum - $56.02.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $56.68 per barrel, showing an increase of $2.43 (4.5 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $58.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $54.71.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $58.15 per barrel, which is $2.88 (5.2 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $59.77 per barrel, while the minimum - $55.82.