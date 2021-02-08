Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

|
By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $58.91 per barrel last week (from Feb. 1 through Feb. 5), which increased by $2.69 (4.8 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Feb. 8.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $60.51 per barrel, while the minimum - $56.68.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $58.27 per barrel last week, up $2.71 (4.9 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $59.89 per barrel, while the minimum - $56.02.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $56.68 per barrel, showing an increase of $2.43 (4.5 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $58.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $54.71.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $58.15 per barrel, which is $2.88 (5.2 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $59.77 per barrel, while the minimum - $55.82.
Oil grade/date
Feb. 1, 2021
Feb. 2, 2021
Feb. 3, 2021
Feb. 4, 2021
Feb. 5, 2021
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$56.68
$58.48
$59.51
$59.39
$60.51
$58.91
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$56.02
$57.83
$58.87
$58.76
$59.89
$58.27
Urals (EX NOVO)
$54.71
$56.25
$57.17
$57.08
$58.19
$56.68
Brent Dated
$55.82
$57.74
$58.77
$58.64
$59.77
$58.15