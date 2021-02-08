Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan rise

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan increased on February 8 as compared to the previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Thus, an ounce of gold rose by 27.8885 manat or $16.4 (0.91 percent), amounting to 3,078.802 manat ($1,811), and an ounce of silver - by 1.1109 manat or 65 cents (2.49 percent), up to 45.8103 manat ($26.9).

The price of an ounce of platinum rose by 58.8965 manat or $34.6 (3.15 percent) and amounted to 1,929.6105 manat ($1,135), and per ounce of palladium - by 67.83 manat or $39.9 (1.74 percent), amounting to 3,972.475 manat ($2,336).

Over the month, the price for an ounce of gold decreased by 168.6145 manat or $99.18 (5.2 percent), and for an ounce of silver - by 0.1485 manat or 8 cents (0.3 percent). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 27.795 manat or $16.35 (1.5 percent), and per ounce of palladium - decreased by 158.95 manat or $93.5 (3.8 percent).

Over the year, gold rose by 417.5965 manat or $245.6 (15.7 percent), silver - by 15.5609 manat or $9.15 (51.4 percent), platinum - by 295.613 manat or $17.38 (18.1 percent), and palladium rose by 10.8205 manat or $63.65 (0.3 percent).