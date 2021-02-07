Revival of Karabakh to strengthen Azerbaijan's role as regional hub - Economy Minister

By Trend

The new geopolitical reality, global plans for reconstruction in Karabakh, and the opening of transport links in the region will contribute to development and employment in Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter account, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the revival of Karabakh will strengthen stability in the Caucasus and strengthen the role of Azerbaijan as a regional center.

Earlier, Mikail Jabbarov noted that the revival of Karabakh and the integration of its rich natural resources into the country's economic system will contribute to the development of Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector.

The Ministry of Economy and the Karabakh Revival Fund will provide significant support to ensure that Karabakh turns into a region with a high level of prosperity, Jabbarov stressed.