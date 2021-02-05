Azerbaijani state agency talks reconstruction work on int'l highway

By Trend





The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads continues construction and restoration work on the section of the Oghuz-Shaki road of nationwide significance, the agency told Trend.

Over the past five years (from 2016 through 2020), more than 7,000 kilometers of roads have been repaired and constructed, said the agency message.

About 1,550 kilometers of roads, reconstructed in these years, are highways of republican importance, the agency said.

Among the road infrastructure projects planned for implementation, highways of republican importance are of especial importance this year as well, one of which is the Garamaryam - Ismayilli-Oghuz-Shaki section.

A length of the section of the Oguz-Shaki road is 38.1 kilometers, including 3.4 kilometers of access roads to Oghuz and 3.2 kilometers to Shaki, noted the message.

The message of the agency also reads that the main section of the Oghuz-Shaki road with a length of 31.5 kilometers is being reconstructed in compliance with the second technical level, thanks to which the roadway will be expanded to 9 meters.

“Moreover, the construction of a new bridge over the Zeyzidchay River has begun, which will be 15 meters long and 13 meters wide. Furthermore, other bridges on the above road section will be repaired,” the agency added.

“As part of the repair work of the Oghuz-Shaki highway, the overhaul of the Shaki ring road with a length of 9.1 kilometers is being carried out in parallel. Six kilometers of this section of the ring road are built in accordance with the first technical category, have four lanes, and the section with a length of 3.1 kilometers has two lanes. It is planned to reconstruct in accordance with the third technical degree of access sites to the cities of Oghuz and Shaki with a length of 3.4 and 3.2 kilometers, respectively,” the state agency said.

Road signs and information boards is planned to be installed in the necessary places, build overpasses, as well as apply road markings following the completion of the construction and restoration work.

The reconstruction of roads is carried out in accordance with the requirements of ‘building codes and regulations’ of Azerbaijan under the strict and direct control of the leadership of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.