Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan continue to decrease

By Trend





The prices of precious metals, except for gold and silver, increased in Azerbaijan on Feb.5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold lowered by 47.7785 manat or $28.1 (1.54 percent) and amounted to 3,050.9135 manat or $1,794.65 per ounce.

The price of silver went down by 0.3706 manat or 22 cents (0.82 percent) and amounted to 44.6994 manat ($26.29).

The price of platinum rose by 26.452 manat or $15.56 (1.43 percent) and amounted to 1.870,714 manat ($1,100.42).

The price of palladium grew by 70.686 manat or $41.58 (1.84 percent) and amounted to 3,904.645 manat ($2,296.85).

In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 245.038 manat or $144.14 (7.4 percent) per ounce, silver declined by 1.15997 manat or 68 cents (3.5 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 63.274 manat or $37.22 (3.5 percent) per ounce, and palladium plunged by 158.338 manat or $93.14 (3.9 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold surged by 403.206 manat or $237.18 (15.2 percent), silver grew by 14.7118 manat or $8.65 (49.1 percent), platinum rose by 230.0865 manat or $135.34 (14 percent), and palladium decreased by 274.4225 manat or $161.42 (6.6 percent).