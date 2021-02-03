Kestutis Jankauskas hopes Europe-Azerbaijan Business Forum to take place

By Trend





We look forward to the early holding of the Europe-Azerbaijan Business Forum, postponed last year, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the opening ceremony of the ‘Alternative Dispute Resolution and Additional Support for the Development of Specialized Courts in Azerbaijan’ project, implemented by the EU and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice.

In this regard, a regular poll of the business environment will be conducted, Jankauskas said.

The head noted that Azerbaijan will have to carry out a lot of work in the coming years.

“Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity. International partners and businesses are invited to the liberated lands, the intention is expressed for joint cooperation, it is planned to supply advanced modern technologies, digital technologies. Let's hope that the business component in this area between Azerbaijan and the EU will increase. I am pleased to note that the EU Delegation is one of the important partners in providing alternative means in precisely these matters,” Jankauskas added.