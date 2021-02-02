Inventory underway in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry has carried out inventory of 4,449 properties - including 3,945 real estate and 504 infrastructure facilities – in the country’s newly-liberated lands, the ministry’s press service reported on February 1.

Overall, inventory has been completed in 75 settlements of eight regions across the country. The inventory is underway in the remaining settlements.

The State Service for Property Issues under the Economy Ministry is carrying out initial inventory of infrastructure facilities, land plots and other real estates in accordance with the presidential decree “On the organization of temporary special administration in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories”.

All the collected information on inventory is integrated into the electronic information system

Moreover, an inventory of 54.07 km of roads, 17.2 km of power supply lines, 1.86 km of water supply lines, 16.12 km of the irrigation network, and 39.13 hectares of agricultural land has also been carried out.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Azerbaijan has allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments. In addition, Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.