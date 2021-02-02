Economy Ministry, Coca-Cola sign MoU for new plant construction

By Azernews





Coca-Cola will build a new plant in Azerbaijan.

A relevant memorandum of understanding has been signed between Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry and Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers LLC, the ministry’s press service reported on February 1.

Under the agreement, Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers LLC will build a new production plant in one of the Ismayilli, Oghuz or Gabala regions. The factory will create over 100 jobs. The construction of the plant needs $30 million in investments,

The ministry said that establishment of a new plant for the production of non-alcoholic beverages by Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers LLC is part of the measures to revitalize non-oil sector of the economy, protect jobs, implement stimulus projects and measures, encourage private investment as part of tasks to minimize the impact of a pandemic on the economy.

Along with other measures to achieve specified goals, a number of projects are being implemented with the support of the Economy Ministry.

Coca-Cola has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1996.



