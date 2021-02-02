TODAY.AZ / Business

Economy Ministry, Coca-Cola sign MoU for new plant construction

02 February 2021 [17:32] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Ayya Lmahamad

Coca-Cola will build a new plant in Azerbaijan.

A relevant memorandum of understanding has been signed between Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry and Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers LLC, the ministry’s press service reported on February 1.

Under the agreement, Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers LLC will build a new production plant in one of the Ismayilli, Oghuz or Gabala regions. The factory will create over 100 jobs. The construction of the plant needs $30 million in investments, 

The ministry said that establishment of a new plant for the production of non-alcoholic beverages by Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers LLC is part of the measures to revitalize non-oil sector of the economy, protect jobs, implement stimulus projects and measures, encourage private investment as part of tasks to minimize the impact of a pandemic on the economy.

Along with other measures to achieve specified goals, a number of projects are being implemented with the support of the Economy Ministry.

Coca-Cola has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1996.


URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/203101.html

Print version

Views: 10

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also