Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices of precious metals, except for gold and silver, increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 2 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Feb. 2 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 8.432 manat or $4.96 (0.27 percent) and amounted to 3,154.418 manat or $1,855.54 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0657 manat or $0.03 (0.14 percent) and amounted to 48.2486 manat ($28.38).

The price of platinum increased by 22.559 manat or $13.27 (1.2 percent) and amounted to 1,898.2115 manat ($1,116.595).

The price of palladium increased by 7.1315 manat or $4.195 (0.19 percent) and amounted to 3,839.399 manat ($2.258).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 50.7025 manat or $29.825 (1.6 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 91.4685 manat or $53.805 (5.1 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 3.3354 manat or $1.962 (7.4 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 143.684 manat or $84.52 (3.6 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 482.256 manat or $283.68 (18 percent), silver grew by 17.9158 manat or $10.538 (59.1 percent), palladium decreased by 110.0495 manat or $64.735 (2.8 percent) and platinum increased by 232.2115 manat or $136.595 (13.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Feb. 2, 2021 3,154.418 48.2486 1,898.2115 3,839.399 Feb. 1, 2021 3,162.85 48.3143 1,875.6525 3,832.2675 Jan. 2, 2020 3,205.1205 44.9132 1,806.743 3,983.083 Feb. 2, 2020 2,672.162 30.3328 1.666 3,949.4485 Change in a day: in man. -8.432 -0.0657 22.559 7.1315 in % -0.27 -0.14 1.2 0.19 Change in a month in man. -50.7025 3.3354 91.4685 -143.684 in % -1.6 7.4 5.1 -3.6 Change in a year in man. 482.256 17.9158 232.2115 -110.0495 in % 18 59.1 13.9 -2.8



