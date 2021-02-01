Gold price notably grows in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices of precious metals, except for palladium, grew in Azerbaijan on Feb.1 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 30.379 manat or $17.87 (0.97 percent) and amounted to 3,162.85 manat or $1,860.5 per ounce.

The price of silver went up by 3.8755 manat or 2.28 cents (8.72 percent) and amounted to 48.3143 manat ($28.42).

The price of platinum rose by 56.7205 manat or $33.36 (3.12 percent) and amounted to 1.875,6525 manat ($1,103.32).

The price of palladium reduced by 153.2465 manat or $90.14 (3.85 percent) and amounted to 3,832.2675 manat ($2,254.27).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 42.2705 manat or $24.86 (1.3 percent) per ounce, while silver went up by 3.4011 manat or 2 cents (7.6 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 68.9095 manat or $40.53 (3.8 percent) per ounce, and palladium plunged by 150.8155 manat or $88.71 (3.8 percent).

On an annual basis, the price of gold surged by 490.688 manat or $288.64 (18.4 percent), silver grew by 17.9815 manat or $10.58 (59.3 percent), palladium rose by 117.181 manat or $68.93 (3 percent) and platinum by 209.6525 manat or $123.32 (12.6 percent).