US Shipping Bureau issues IMS conformity certificate to Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC

By Trend

An external audit in the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO), conducted by the US Bureau of Shipping, one of the authoritative classification organizations, has been completed, the ASCO told Trend.

As a result of the audit conducted in the relevant departments and on various ships of the ASCO, it was confirmed that the ASCO's Integrated Management System (IMS) conforms to ISO international management standards in the field of quality, health, safety, environmental protection and energy efficiency. Following the audit, a five-year certificate was issued to the ASCO.

Based on the requirements of international management standards ISO 9001-2008 (Quality Management), ISO 14001-2004 (Environmental Management), ISO 50001-2011 (Energy Efficiency Management) and OHSAS 18001-2007 (Labor Protection), ASCO ships were developed and the Integrated Management System (IMS) was implemented in the field of quality, health, labor safety, environmental protection and energy efficiency.