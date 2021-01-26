Number of Azerbaijan Credit Bureau's partners up by early 2021

By Trend





Azerbaijan Credit Bureau (ACB) has started to cooperate with 3 more non-banking organizations (Azpul LLC, Finans Kredit LLC, and Prior Credit CJSC), one leasing company (Alliance Capital Leasing LLC), and three companies engaged in the purchase and sale of goods (Stentor LLC, Ventto Ele?tronis LLC, and Max Finance LLC) as of early 2021, Trend reports on Jan.25 referring to the bureau.

The number of ACB's partners has grown from 135 to 142. So far, the bureau's partner list includes the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, 26 banks, 47 non-bank credit organizations, 4 leasing companies, 20 insurance companies, 3 mobile operators, 3 utility operators, and 6 stores.

As reported, ACB was established on January 15, 2018. Its authorized capital is 2 million manat ($1.2 million). The founders of the bureau are eight banks with a share of 12.5 percent each - International Bank of Azerbaijan, Bank Respublika, Xalq Bank, Kapital Bank, PASHA Bank, Rabitabank, Unibank, and Ziraat Bank Azerbaycan.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan.25)