Issue of banning tomato imports from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan under review - Azerbaijani FDA

The Food Safety Agency (FDA) of Azerbaijan is studying the issue in connection with the decision of Kazakhstan to ban the import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan, a source in the agency told Trend on Jan.22.

According to the source, on January 5-14, 2021 there were received 17 notifications about the export of tomatoes with brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV) from Azerbaijan.

"Currently, research is being carried out in this direction together with the relevant departments of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the source said.

As earlier reported, the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan informed the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance about the ban on the import of Azerbaijani tomatoes in connection with the detection of ToBRFV.

The document stressed that vegetables were supplied from the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Kazakhstan on January 2 and January 12, 2021, together with phytosanitary certificates issued by the Azerbaijani National Quarantine and Plant Protection Organization.

The detection of the virus in the products was confirmed by the Republican Center of Plant Quarantine of the Committee of the State Inspection in the Agro-Industrial Complex of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.