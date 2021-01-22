Restrictions imposed by Kazakhstan on import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan - temporary, says Kazakh Ministry

By Trend





The restrictive measures introduced by Kazakhstan on the import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan are temporary, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

According to the ministry, during the quarantine phytosanitary control in the fruits of tomatoes from Azerbaijan, the brown wrinkle virus - Tomato brown rugose cfruit virus (ToBRFV) was detected in 17 cases.

“In this regard, the committee introduced a temporary quarantine phytosanitary measure. In accordance with international standards ISPM No. 13 ‘Guidelines for notification of non-compliance and emergency action’, the relevant notifications have been sent to the Azerbaijani agency,” the ministry said.

The ToBRFV virus may lead to a 30-70 percent loss of the nightshade crop, and restrictive measures were introduced in order to prevent the spread of this virus in Kazakhstan from January 16, 2021.