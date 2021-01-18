Meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Economic Commission started in Tehran

By Trend





The 14th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Economic Commission on the economic, trade, and humanitarian cooperation has started in Tehran today on Jan. 18, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

According to Mousavi, the 14th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Economic Commission in the transport, energy, industry, trade, communications, new technologies, health, medicine, social, cultural, tourism, agriculture, banking, insurance, and other areas is being held with the visit of a large economic delegation from Baku to Tehran.

The ambassador said the two-day meeting in Tehran is important in terms of strengthening economic ties between the two neighboring countries.

The 13th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Economic Commission on the economic, trade, and humanitarian cooperation was held on March 19, 2019, in Baku.