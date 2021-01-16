Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Jan. 4
-
Jan. 11
1.7
Jan. 5
1.7
Jan. 12
1.7
Jan. 6
1.7
Jan. 13
1.7
Jan. 7
1.7
Jan. 14
1.7
Jan. 8
1.7
Jan. 15
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0035 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0678. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0212 manat (1 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Jan. 4
-
Jan. 11
2.0687
Jan. 5
2.0854
Jan. 12
2.0641
Jan. 6
2.0907
Jan. 13
2.0762
Jan. 7
2.0958
Jan. 14
2.0649
Jan. 8
2.0841
Jan. 15
2.0652
Average weekly
2.089
Average weekly
2.0678
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0004 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Jan. 4
-
Jan. 11
0.0228
Jan. 5
0.0229
Jan. 12
0.0228
Jan. 6
0.0229
Jan. 13
0.0231
Jan. 7
0.023
Jan. 14
0.023
Jan. 8
0.0229
Jan. 15
0.0232
Average weekly
0.0229
Average weekly
0.023
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0003 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2291. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0018 manat (0.8 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Jan. 4
-
Jan. 11
0.2303
Jan. 5
0.2291
Jan. 12
0.2272
Jan. 6
0.2301
Jan. 13
0.2278
Jan. 7
0.2327
Jan. 14
0.2294
Jan. 8
0.2318
Jan. 15
0.2306
Average weekly
0.2309
Average weekly
0.2291