Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Jan. 4 - Jan. 11 1.7 Jan. 5 1.7 Jan. 12 1.7 Jan. 6 1.7 Jan. 13 1.7 Jan. 7 1.7 Jan. 14 1.7 Jan. 8 1.7 Jan. 15 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0035 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0678. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0212 manat (1 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Jan. 4 - Jan. 11 2.0687 Jan. 5 2.0854 Jan. 12 2.0641 Jan. 6 2.0907 Jan. 13 2.0762 Jan. 7 2.0958 Jan. 14 2.0649 Jan. 8 2.0841 Jan. 15 2.0652 Average weekly 2.089 Average weekly 2.0678

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Jan. 4 - Jan. 11 0.0228 Jan. 5 0.0229 Jan. 12 0.0228 Jan. 6 0.0229 Jan. 13 0.0231 Jan. 7 0.023 Jan. 14 0.023 Jan. 8 0.0229 Jan. 15 0.0232 Average weekly 0.0229 Average weekly 0.023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0003 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2291. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0018 manat (0.8 percent).