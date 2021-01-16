TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

16 January 2021

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Jan. 4

-

Jan. 11

1.7

Jan. 5

1.7

Jan. 12

1.7

Jan. 6

1.7

Jan. 13

1.7

Jan. 7

1.7

Jan. 14

1.7

Jan. 8

1.7

Jan. 15

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0035 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0678. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0212 manat (1 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Jan. 4

-

Jan. 11

2.0687

Jan. 5

2.0854

Jan. 12

2.0641

Jan. 6

2.0907

Jan. 13

2.0762

Jan. 7

2.0958

Jan. 14

2.0649

Jan. 8

2.0841

Jan. 15

2.0652

Average weekly

2.089

Average weekly

2.0678

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Jan. 4

-

Jan. 11

0.0228

Jan. 5

0.0229

Jan. 12

0.0228

Jan. 6

0.0229

Jan. 13

0.0231

Jan. 7

0.023

Jan. 14

0.023

Jan. 8

0.0229

Jan. 15

0.0232

Average weekly

0.0229

Average weekly

0.023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0003 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2291. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0018 manat (0.8 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Jan. 4

-

Jan. 11

0.2303

Jan. 5

0.2291

Jan. 12

0.2272

Jan. 6

0.2301

Jan. 13

0.2278

Jan. 7

0.2327

Jan. 14

0.2294

Jan. 8

0.2318

Jan. 15

0.2306

Average weekly

0.2309

Average weekly

0.2291

