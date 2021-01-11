Precious metal prices fall in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on January 11 fell compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 136.17 manat or $80.1 (4.19 percent), amounting to 3,111.2465 manat ($1,830), an ounce of silver - by 4.0906 manat or $2.4 (8.9 percent), amounting to 41.8682 manat. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 136.153 manat or $80.09 (7.16 percent) and amounted to 1,765.6625 manat ($1.03), and an ounce of palladium fell by 104.805 manat or $61.65 (2.54 percent), amounting to 4,026.62 manat ($2.36).

Over the month, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 11.271 manat or $6.63 (0.4 percent), an ounce of platinum increased by 12.9115 manat $7.59 (0.7 percent), an ounce of silver - by 1.1376 manat or 67 cents (2.8 percent) and per ounce of palladium - by 27.03 manat $15.9 (0.7 percent).

Over the year, gold rose in price by 480.9895 manat or $282.9 (18.3 percent), silver - by 11.4705 manat or $67.473 (37.7 percent), palladium - by 450.075 manat or $264.7 (12.6 percent), and platinum rose in price by 124.7375 manat or $73.37 (14.9 percent).