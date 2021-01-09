Safety and quality indicators of tomatoes must comply with int’l standards - Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency

By Trend

A meeting, chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency Balarahim Guliyev, was held with entrepreneurs engaged in the export of tomatoes to Russia, the Agency told Trend on Jan. 8.

About 50 entrepreneurs attended the video conference meeting. The entrepreneurs were thoroughly informed about export requirements for tomatoes and phytosanitary control measures.

The compliance of the safety and quality indicators of tomatoes with international standards must always be at the center of attention of entrepreneurs.

Moreover, the importance of applying new methods of pest control in crop production was stressed. The entrepreneurs were informed about the measures that must be taken in this sphere.



