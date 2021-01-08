Expert talks current situation in Azerbaijan's car market

By Trend





There are no serious changes in the car market of Azerbaijan, real estate expert Ramil Osmanli told Trend.

“At the end and beginning of every year, there is usually no demand in the car market. The situation is the same this year,” said the expert.

Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic is also among the reasons for lower demand in cars, he said.

Osmanli added that it is not yet possible to predict how long this situation will last.

“Probably, in the coming months, there will be opportunities and conditions to analyze it. But it is difficult to say that the situation will change for the better in the next couple of months.”