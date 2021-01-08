Irina Kindzerska named highest-ranked judokas in national team

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Irina Kindzerska has been named the highest-ranked member of the national judo team at Qatar World Masters 2021.

She is the third among the participants in the weight category over 78 kg after Idalys Ortiz (Cuba) and Maria Suelen Alteman (Brazil).

In 2019, Irina Kindzerska also grabbed medals, which allowed her to settle in the first position of European Judo Union ranking.

The most recent result was shown by the judoka at the last tournament before the start of the pandemic: at the Grand Slam in Germany, where she won silver.

Seven judokas will represent Azerbaijan at Qatar World Masters to be held in Doha on January 11-13.

The national team includes Orkhan Safarov, Nijat Shikhalizade (66 kg), Elmar Gasimov, Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg), Aisha Gurbanli, Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg) and Irina Kindzerska (over 78 kg).

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been headed by Rovnag Abdullayev.