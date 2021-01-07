Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 7 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 7 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 47.277 manat or $27.81 (1.43 percent) and amounted to 3,260.2685 manat or $1,917.805 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3882 manat or $0.228 (0.84 percent) and amounted to 46.0617 manat ($27.09).

The price of platinum increased by 7.7945 manat or $4.585 (0.42 percent) and amounted to 1,102.185 manat ($1.097).

The price of palladium decreased by 14.858 manat or $8.74 (0.36 percent) and amounted to 4,150.601 manat ($2,441.53).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 136.748 manat or $80.44 (4.4 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 102.5355 manat or $60.315 (5.8 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 5.1712 manat or $3.04 (12.6 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 144.9675 manat or $85.275 (3.6 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 609.501 manat or $358.53 (23 percent), silver grew by 15.3823 manat or $9.048 (50.1 percent), palladium rose by 710.2685 manat or $417.805 (20.6 percent) and platinum increased by 227.8595 manat or $134.03 (13.8 percent).