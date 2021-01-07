Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

TODAY.AZ / Business

The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 7 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 7 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 47.277 manat or $27.81 (1.43 percent) and amounted to 3,260.2685 manat or $1,917.805 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3882 manat or $0.228 (0.84 percent) and amounted to 46.0617 manat ($27.09).

The price of platinum increased by 7.7945 manat or $4.585 (0.42 percent) and amounted to 1,102.185 manat ($1.097).

The price of palladium decreased by 14.858 manat or $8.74 (0.36 percent) and amounted to 4,150.601 manat ($2,441.53).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 136.748 manat or $80.44 (4.4 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 102.5355 manat or $60.315 (5.8 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 5.1712 manat or $3.04 (12.6 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 144.9675 manat or $85.275 (3.6 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 609.501 manat or $358.53 (23 percent), silver grew by 15.3823 manat or $9.048 (50.1 percent), palladium rose by 710.2685 manat or $417.805 (20.6 percent) and platinum increased by 227.8595 manat or $134.03 (13.8 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

Jan. 7, 2021

3,260.2685

46.0617

1,873.7145

4,150.601

Jan. 6, 2021

3,307.5455

46.4499

1,865.92

4,165.459

Dec. 7, 2020

3,123.5205

40.8905

1,771.179

4,005.6335

Jan. 7, 2020

2,650.7675

30.6794

1,645.855

3,440.3325

Change in a day:

in man.

-47.277

-0.3882

7.7945

-14.858

in %

-1.43

-0.84

0.42

-0.36

Change in a month

in man.

136.748

5.1712

102.5355

144.9675

in %

4.4

12.6

5.8

3.6

Change in a year

in man.

609.501

15.3823

227.8595

710.2685

in %

23

50.1

13.8

20.6

