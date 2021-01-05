Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up

By Trend





The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 5 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 90.831 manat or $53.43 (2.83 percent) and amounted to 3,295.9515 manat or $1,938.795 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 79.9 manat or $47 (2.01 percent) and amounted to 4,062.983 manat ($2,389.99).

The price of silver increased by 1.3859 manat or 81 cents (3.09 percent) and amounted to 46.2991 manat ($27.23).

The price of platinum increased by 0.697 manat or 41 cents (0.04 percent) and amounted to 1.807,44 manat ($1,063.2).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 162.962 manat or $95.86 (5.2 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 31.722 manat or $18.66 (1.8 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 5.3248 manat or $3.13 (13 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 71.3915 manat or $41.995 (1.8 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 721.14 manat or $424.2 (28 percent), silver grew by 15.833 manat or $9.313 (52 percent), palladium rose by 822.0945 manat or $483.585 (25.4 percent) and platinum increased by 191.692 manat or $112.76 (11.9 percent).