TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

04 January 2021 [14:52] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $51.15 per barrel last week (from December 28 to January 1), which is $0.09 (0.2 percent) less compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 4.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $51.29 per barrel, while the minimum - $51.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $50.58 per barrel last week, down by $0.09 (0.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $50.71 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.42.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $46.1 per barrel, which is $2.52 (5.2 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $48.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.87.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $50.64 per barrel, which is $0.13 (0.25 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $50.77 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.49.

Oil grade/date

Dec. 28, 2020

Dec. 29, 2020

Dec 30, 2020

Dec. 31, 2020

Jan.1, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

-

$51.2

$51.29

$51

-

$51.16

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

-

$50.62

$50.71

$50.42

-

$50.58

Urals (EX NOVO)

-

$40.87

$48.86

$48.56

-

$46.1

Brent Dated

-

$50.66

$50.77

$50.49

-

$50.64

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/202179.html

Print version

Views: 8

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also