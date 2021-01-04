Azerbaijan reduces steel exports from Turkey

By Trend





The steel exports from Turkey to Azerbaijan dropped by 17.1 percent from January through November 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $90.1 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In November 2020, Turkey’s steel exports to Azerbaijan decreased by 6.9 percent compared to November 2019 and amounted to $9.92 million, said the ministry.

According to the trade ministry, steel exports from Turkey to world markets over the first eleven months of 2020 decreased by 11 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $11.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Turkey's steel exports made up 7.5 percent of the country's total exports in 10M2020.

As reported, Turkey exported $1.22 billion worth of steel to international markets in November 2020, up 24 percent compared to the same November 2019.

Turkey’s steel exports in November 2020 accounted for 7.6 percent of the country's total exports.

Over the past 12 months (from November 2019 through November 2020), Turkey exported steel worth over $12.4 billion to foreign markets.