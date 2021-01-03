Azerbaijan boosts fruit, vegetable production

By Trend

Over 1.1 million tons of fruits and berries were produced in Azerbaijan from January through November 2020, Trend reports citing the report of the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

In accordance with the data, the production growth amounted to 4.2 percent from January through November 2020 compared to the same period of last year.

Azerbaijan imported 242.4 million tons of fresh fruits from January through October 2020, which is by 6.4 percent less than in the same period of last year.

Azerbaijan imported fresh vegetables worth $187.5 million during the reporting period, which is by 12.4 percent more than in the same period of last year.

The volume of import of fresh vegetables for the reporting period amounted to 187,600 tons, which is by 4.1 percent more than from January through October 2019.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $19.9 billion from January through November 2020, decreasing by 27.5 percent compared to the same period of last year.