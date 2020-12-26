Azerbaijani 'Garadagh' dry-cargo ship repaired and put into operation

By Trend





The repair of the Azerbaijani ‘Garadagh’ dry-cargo ship of the transport fleet of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO) has been completed, Trend reports citing ASCO.

According to the data, the main and auxiliary engines of the ship, as well as mechanisms (pumps) and air compressors have been repaired at the Zykh Shipyard.

In addition, the compressor separators and the refrigeration equipment were repaired.

On the head deck and in the engine room of the ship, pipes were installed, electrical installation, as well as work on automation and welding of the hull, the ASCO said.

“Also, the ship‘s underwater and surface parts, cargo compartments, covers, anchor chains, and anchors were completely cleaned with abrasive sand and painted. The living and service areas have been refurbished in accordance with modern standards,” the company said.

The underwater and surface parts of the ship, the head and cargo compartments, together with the covers, were completely cleaned and painted.

After the completion of the repair, the ship was successfully tested and was handed over to the crew.

The length of the Garadagh ship with a carrying capacity of 3,100 tons is 118.7 meters, width - 13.4 meters.







