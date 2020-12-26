Possibilities of opening Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Pakistan under consideration

By Trend





Azerbaijan and Pakistan are exploring the possibility of opening Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Pakistan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The issue was discussed at the third meeting of the Joint Working Group on Trade Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the format of a video conference.

The ambassadors of both countries, representatives of relevant structures, including the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Health, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan and the Food Safety Agency attended the meeting.

Deputy Minister of Economy, Co-Chairman of the Joint Working Group Rovshan Najaf stressed the high level of political and economic ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

A number of proposals on the spheres of cooperation, including the holding of virtual business forums to intensify mutual investments and increase the volume of trade turnover, participation in business events in both countries, the creation of a working group on investment cooperation with the leadership of investment promotion structures, expansion of legal framework in the field of food security and trade were put forward during the meeting.

The opportunities of making investments in the pharmaceutical and energy sectors, as well as the development of cooperation between small and medium-sized businesses, were discussed.



