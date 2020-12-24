Azerbaijani FM, senior EU official eye energy cooperation

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi have discussed Azerbaijani-EU energy cooperation, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

The telephone conversation which took place between the two officials on December 23, focused on bilateral cooperation in the energy sphere, following the meetings held by Bayramov during his visit to Brussels last week to attend the Azerbaijan-EU Cooperation Council. The sides also exchanged views on other regional issues of mutual interest.

As part of his recent working visit to Belgium, Bayramov met a few senior EU officials and they focused on Azerbaijan-EU strategic partnership in the field of energy, the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor, as well as transport and connectivity projects, Azerbaijan's great potential in this area, investment and other topics.

The sides noted the importance of concluding a new comprehensive agreement, which will form the legal basis of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, based on mutual respect and equal partnership.

Bayramov took part in the 17th Cooperation Council meeting between Azerbaijan and the European Union in Brussels on 18 December.