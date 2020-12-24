Azerbaijani Minister of Labor talks quarantine-related lump-sum payment

By Trend





Around 600,000 Azerbaijani citizens who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic were provided with a lump-sum payment worth 190 manat ($111.7) in the total amount of 352 million manat ($207 million), Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

The minister made the remark at a meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Parliament of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers, 600,000 persons from the above category will be repaid these funds.

In general, the number of funds to be paid to these persons this year will exceed 460 million manat ($270.5 million).