Restoration of liberated lands to make important contribution to development of Azerbaijan's economy – minister

By Trend





The restoration of the liberated Azerbaijani territories will make an important contribution to the development of the Azerbaijani economy, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Jabbarov made the remark during the meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Dec. 23.

“The opening of new transport hubs in the region as a result of the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation will make a great contribution to the formation of a new business environment, which will bring more income,” the minister said.

Jabbarov added that along with state funding, it is also envisaged to attract funds from the private sector for the restoration work in the liberated territories.

“The concept of a mass return to the liberated territories was discussed at a meeting of the Economic Council,” the minister said.