Azerbaijan avoided pandemic-related crisis - Finance Minister

By Trend





Azerbaijan avoided the crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic owing to targeted measures taken by the country’s government, the Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports on Dec.23.

According to Sharifov, the state budget for 2021 has taken into account the costs of continuing measures to combat the pandemic, to ensure the well-being of the people, and also provides for the costs of restoring the occupied territories.

He noted that the budget was drawn up given the measures aimed at ensuring sustainable development of the Azerbaijani economy.