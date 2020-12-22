Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

|
By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $51.66 per barrel last week (from December 14 to December 18), which is $1.55 (3.1 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec.14.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $52.79 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.35.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $51.09 per barrel last week, up by $1.51 (3 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $52.21 per barrel, while the minimum - $49.81.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $49.33 per barrel, which is 73 cents (1.5 percent) more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $50.09 per barrel, while the minimum - $48.51.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $50.85 per barrel, which is $1.47 (3 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $51.97 per barrel, while the minimum - $49.59.
Oil grade/date
Dec. 14, 2020
Dec. 15, 2020
Dec 16, 2020
Dec. 17, 2020
Dec. 18, 2020
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$50.35
$51.44
$51.52
$52.19
$52.79
$51.66
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$49.81
$50.9
$50.94
$51.61
$52.21
$51.09
Urals (EX NOVO)
$48.51
$49.39
$48.99
$49.66
$50.09
$49.33
Brent Dated
$49.59
$50.68
$50.65
$51.36
$51.97
$50.85