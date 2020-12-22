Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

By Trend





The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $51.66 per barrel last week (from December 14 to December 18), which is $1.55 (3.1 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec.14.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $52.79 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.35.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $51.09 per barrel last week, up by $1.51 (3 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $52.21 per barrel, while the minimum - $49.81.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $49.33 per barrel, which is 73 cents (1.5 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $50.09 per barrel, while the minimum - $48.51.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $50.85 per barrel, which is $1.47 (3 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $51.97 per barrel, while the minimum - $49.59.