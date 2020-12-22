First business entity starts operating in Shusha

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The first bakery and confectionery has been opened in Azerbaijan's Shusha city after its liberation from the Armenian occupation, the Agency for Small and Medium Business Development has reported.

The enterprise, that consists of a production site and a store, is the first business entity that began its activities in Shusha, after its liberation.

Agency for Small and Medium Business Development under the Economy Ministry has provided support for the opening of the production site and store. Thus, support was provided for the purchase of equipment for the production of bakery and confectionery products and the organization of the enterprise.

It should be noted that the production site is located near Shusha mosque, and currently employs six people.

It is planned to increase production capacity, the range of products and the number of employees in the future.

Additionally, it should be noted that the bakery and confectionery products produced here are provided for officers and soldiers free of charge.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s historic Shusha city in Nagorno-Karabakh. The working group, which will initially number up to 60 people,have been given relevant instructions with the involvement of specialist from various fields. It is planned to conduct an initial assessment and inventory of the current state of infrastructure, land and other properties in Shusha.

In the meantime, earlier it was reported that Azersu OJSC started supplying drinking water to Shusha.

Shusha, was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992 and was the last of Azerbaijan’s cities to be liberated from the Armenian occupation in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020.

The peace agreement became effective on November 10 and envisages de-occupation of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions by December 1 as well as the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven adjacent regions under the control of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.