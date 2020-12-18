Azerbaijani SOCAR's Turkish affiliate obtains grant for solar power-based productions

By Trend





The ‘NEFERTITI’ project of the SOCAR Turkey Ar-Ge Research and Innovation Center has received the right to obtain a grant, Trend reports referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan.

According to the company, the above project envisioning the production of ethanol/isopropanol from carbon dioxide using solar energy technologies will be financed through the European Commission's Horizon 2020 grant program.

"SOCAR, one of 10 international companies in the consortium, has won the right to receive grants within the framework of the high-level Energy Sector 2020 competitions. The grant will cover the project's budget expenditures in the amount of 389,000 euro," the company said.

The Center’s Director Bilal Guliyev noted that important documents of new projects have been signed during the year.

"We are very proud to be the only Turkish company in a consortium of projects that includes 10 international partners from Spain, China, the US, Ireland, the Netherlands, and South Cyprus," Guliyev pointed out. "We have set ourselves the goal of expanding our experience in using renewable energy sources through projects where carbon dioxide and water can be converted to chemicals. We also believe this project will contribute to SOCAR Turkey's medium and long-term energy strategy."

He stated that the SOCAR Research and Development Center will sign agreements that will focus on the development of the sector in the coming period.

“Currently, 6 researchers with an academic degree are working in the center, and the number will reach 8. Our work is also continuing to attract new researchers with doctoral degrees."