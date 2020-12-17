Azerbaijan boosts oil bitumen export to Georgia in Jan-Nov

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of oil bitumen exports from Azerbaijan to neighbouring Georgia increased by 5.5 times during the period of January-November 2020, Azertag has reported.

During the reported period, Azerbaijan exported 76,700 tons of oil bitumen to Georgia, accounting for 63.7 percent of total Georgia’s import.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranked first among Georgia’s exporters of oil bitumen during the first eleven months of the year.

It should be noted that Georgia imported 119,600 tons of oil bitumen during the first eleven months of the year.

In addition, Georgia imported 10,500 tons of oil bitumen from Azerbaijan in November 2020, which accounted for 72.4 percent of total import.

The main suppliers of oil bitumen to Georgia are Iraq with 25,600 tons, Russia with 5,100 tons and Turkey with 2,200 tons.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between two countries during the reported period amounted to $466.7 million. Of this, Azerbaijan's export to Georgia amounted to $407.9 million, while import to Azerbaijan amounted to $58.7 million.

Likewise, Georgia accounted to 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas exports from Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) has invested about $100 million in social projects in Georgia that include construction and renovation of new schools, cultural centers, kindergartens and sports complexes. SOCAR Gergia Gas also began construction of 13,145 meter gas distribution network in the Georgia’s village of Ilmazli, that will cover several neighboring settlements.