Azerbaijan changes charter of AzerGold CJSC

By Trend





The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers explained the resolution # 496, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on Dec. 15.

The resolution includes additional work in accordance with the relevant orders of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

So, in accordance with the order of the president of Azerbaijan, besides the work on the exploration, research, and other deposits of non-ferrous metal ores, AzerGold CJSC also carries out the work at the deposits of ferrous metal ores.

Earlier, the company carried out the work related to the research, exploration, development, and management of only deposits of non-ferrous metal ores, applied new technologies in this sphere, modernized and efficiently used the material and technical base, and also performed other work related to the development of this sphere.

Proceeding from the abovementioned aspects, there was a need to change the charter of AzerGold CJSC in the section on goals and activities.