Azerbaijan, Turkey to build new gas pipeline

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Turkey mull building a new gas pipeline that will cross via liberated Karabakh, Turkish media reported on December 15.

A new gas pipeline will pass through the Azerbaijan’s liberated territories to Nakhchivan, and from there to Turkish Igdir.

"After the liberation of Karabakh from the occupation, the natural gas needed for Nakhchivan will also be supplied from the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline," the statement reads.

The project will be operated by Turkey's BOTAS and Azerbaijan's SOCAR.

Moreover, the memorandum of understanding on the construction of the gas pipeline is expected to be signed between the energy ministers of two countries tomorrow.

The implementation of this natural gas pipeline project, will play an important role in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.