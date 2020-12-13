Turkish, China cargo train arrives in Baku Port

By Ayya Lmahamad



The first container train carrying cargo from Turkey to China has arrived in Port of Baku, ADY Container has reported.

The train, which will cover a total of 8,693 km, will pass from the Baku Port to the Kazakh port of Aktau.

The 40-foot container train, which consist of a total of 42 containers and carries household appliances, runs through Turkey on the Istanbul (Marmaray) –Kosekoy –Ankara –Sivas -Kars line and connects at Akhalkalaki station to the transport network from abroad.

It should be noted that the train is operated by members of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Consortium - ADY Container (Azerbaijan), KTZ Express (Kazakhstan), GR Logistics (Georgia) and Pacific Eurasia Logistics (Turkey).

Moreover, the first cargo caravan will be delivered from the Baku Port to Aktau Port by Beket Ata- feeder operated by ADY Container.

Additionally, the freight train will reach the destination city of Xi’an, passing through 2 continents, 2 seas and 5 countries. Starting in 2021, these trains will run twice a month.

A source within the company said that this project can be considered the result of successful cooperation between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route International Association of Legal Entities.

Earlier it was reported that the logistics product, set via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, is mainly a joint project of Pacific Eurasia Logistics and ADY Container. The train, consisting of 42-containers carrying refrigerators, will cover a total distance of 8693 kilometers in only 12 days.

ADY Container LLC is a full-fledged subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, with a mandate to provide high-quality, reliable freight transport in the country.

Exclusively operating all container transportation within Azerbaijan, ADY Container LLC offers an extensive range of services, from multimodal transport to custom brokerage and storage facilities, which can be conveniently managed through our online customer portal.

ADY Container LLC has begun expanding cooperation, mainly with countries in the Far East region - China, Japan and South Korea, as well as with Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Iran and India, in order to increase the volume of cargo transportation along the international East-West Transport Corridor, North-South Transport Corridor and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.