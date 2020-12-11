AZPROMO eyes cooperation with int’l investment agency

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) have discussed ways of expanding cooperation, the foundation reported on December 9.

During the meeting, issues of attracting investment, plans for the next year, WAIPA activities and other issues were discussed.

The acting head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation Yusif Abdullayev briefed the participants of the meeting on AZPROMO activities.

Moreover, the parties exchanged views on the current state of relations between two agencies and prospect for expanding cooperation.

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) is a joint public-private initiative, established by the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry in 2003 with the aim to contribute to the economic development through attracting foreign investments and stimulating exports in the non-oil sector.

The World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) was established in 1995. AZPROMO has been a member of WAIPA since 2010 and currently has the status of Regional Director for Central Asia.